Validating machines wrecked in Zografou

Unidentified vandals damaged three ticket validating machines on city buses in the area of Zografou near the main accommodation complex for Athens University students Thursday.

There had been no arrests in connection with the vandalism by late Thursday.

Last month, vandals wrecked 15 electronic ticket machines at the ISAP electric railway station in Eirini, northern Athens, shortly after a soccer match between Athens clubs AEK and Olympiakos.



Ongoing efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport system with the introduction of electronic systems are being undercut by vandals attacking ticket validation machines in buses and newly installed barriers at metro and train stations on an almost daily basis.