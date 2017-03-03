Another day without metro, tram or ISAP

Athens commuters are set for fresh travel disruptions Friday as workers on the Athens metro, tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway walk off the job for the second day this week.

Employees are protesting new legislation that will allow the Athens Public Transport Organization (OASA) to make commercial use of stations and areas belonging to STASY, the operator of the capital’s fixed-track public transport system.

The metro stations of Aghios Antonios, Alimos, Elliniko, Ambelokipi and Halandri will be closed Saturday and Sunday to allow engineers to install ticket barriers. Trains will pass through the affected stations without stopping.