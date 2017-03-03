The Finance Ministry’s online Taxisnet platform is expected to open in late April to receive the income tax declarations of more than 6 million taxpayers. Taxisnet will accept statements up to mid-July.

Taxpayers will have to pay the first of the three installments of the tax for 2016 incomes by the end of July.

The general secretary for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, has already signed the decision giving enterprises and social security funds a March 31 deadline for the submission of salary and pension details and documents certifying incomes from business activities in 2016.

The deadline for details on incomes from dividends, interest and investor holdings is set for June 30.



The new tax declarations have already been designed, with the main changes concerning the revenues from agricultural activity.

No receipts will be required for the 2016 tax-free threshold.