Tsipras to receive French counterpart for talks on program, investments

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to receive his visiting French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve for talks at the Maximos Mansion at noon on Friday that are expected to focus on the progress of the Greek program and French interest in investments.

Cazeneuve is in Athens with his Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Harlem Desir, France’s minister of state for European affairs.

After their talks, Tsipras and Cazeneuve are expected to deliver a press conference.

The French premier is also scheduled to meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

There are hopes that the French leader will strike a stance favoring a deal between Greece and its lenders that foresees little austerity and debt relief. French interest in investments in Greece is also expected to be dicussed.