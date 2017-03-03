MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Public transport workers on strike in Athens

TAGS: Transport, Strike

Commuters ride bicycles and motor scooters amidst a traffic jam, in Athens, Friday. Workers on Athens fixed-rail transport systems (tram, metro and the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway) held 24-hour strikes on Wednesday and Friday in protest against legislation that hands over the commercial exploitation of STASY fixed-rail transport stations and premises to the Athens urban transport organisation OASA. According to fixed-rail transport unions, the change in the law will significantly reduce STASY's revenues and cause massive and irreparable damage by depriving it of legal income that undermines its public-sector nature. [Oresits Panagiotou/EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 