Public transport workers on strike in Athens

Commuters ride bicycles and motor scooters amidst a traffic jam, in Athens, Friday. Workers on Athens fixed-rail transport systems (tram, metro and the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway) held 24-hour strikes on Wednesday and Friday in protest against legislation that hands over the commercial exploitation of STASY fixed-rail transport stations and premises to the Athens urban transport organisation OASA. According to fixed-rail transport unions, the change in the law will significantly reduce STASY's revenues and cause massive and irreparable damage by depriving it of legal income that undermines its public-sector nature. [Oresits Panagiotou/EPA]