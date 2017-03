A moderate undersea quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck off the Aegean island of Astypalaia shortly after 4.30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Institute of Geodynamics at the Athens Observatory.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage resulting from the quake, whose epicenter was located 12 kilometers northwest of Astypalaia at a depth of 10 kilometers below the seabed.