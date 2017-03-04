The new so-called objective values as property rates used for tax purposes are known – are scheduled to apply from June.

However, the competent committee of the Finance Ministry has hit a stumbling block and cannot deliver.

Ministry officials explain that it is difficult for the objective values to be adjusted as the few property transactions that are conducted – typically under pressure to cover the sellers’ obligations – have not proved adequately sufficient to produce a database of market prices.

The resulting disagreement between committee members as to how to tackle the situation has led to an impasse.