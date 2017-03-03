Greek pole-vault champion Kostas Filippidis improved his own national record to win silver at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Friday.

Filippidis cleared 5.85 meters, matching his two Polish rivals who finished first and third on a different number of efforts in the final.

His previous national record was 5.84 m. from February 2016.

Another Greek, teenager Emmanouil Karalis finished 11th in the final clearing 5.50 meters, becoming the youngest ever pole-vaulter to take part in the event at the age of 17 years and 134 days. He is also the youngest ever Greek in the Indoor Europeans.