Dimitra Galani | Athens | March 6, 13, 30 & 27

Seasoned vocalist Dimitra Galani and Efstathios Drakos, frontman of the Patra-based English-language pop band Minor Project (he also wrote the music for Galanis's latest album), join forces at the Gazarte venue in Gazi on March 6, 13, 20 and 27. Galani, who has collaborated with Manos Hatzidakis, Dimos Moutsis, Manos Loizos, Giorgos Hatzinasios, Giannis Spanos, Vassilis Tsitsanis and Mikis Theodorakis during her 40 years on stage, will perform a career-spanning set. Ticket prices range from 10 to 33 euros (advance bookings) and 13 to 36 euros (at the door). Doors open at 8.45 p.m.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr