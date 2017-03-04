Golden Dawn loses a seat in Parliament

Golden Dawn lost an MP Saturday after Dimitris Koukoutsis declared himself an independent, reducing the far-right party’s representation in the 300-seat Parliament to 17 seats from 18.

As a result of Koukoutsis’s departure, GD has slipped to fourth place in terms of representation in the House, as Democratic Alliance (PASOK and Democratic Left) rises into third place behind leftist SYRIZA and conservative New Democracy.

In comments to local media in his constituency of Messinia, Koukoutsis attributed his decision to the fact that certain opportunist political alliances had infiltrated the party and undermined its core values.