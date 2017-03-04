Budget shortfall to affect police, fire service, migrants

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry’s budget for 2017 has a shortfall of around 160 million euros, according to a ministry document sent to the General Accounting Office last month and seen by Kathimerini.

The document refers to “inadequate credit” and provides an analysis of the shortfall. The Greek Police lacks 120 million euros, the fire service needs another 34 million euros and 5.6 million euros is missing from the funds set aside for Greece’s management of the refugee crisis.

The shortfall is fueling fears among authorities that ELAS and the fire service will soon begin to face operational problems.

According to sources, the shortfall is expected to affect the payment of wages, the supply of fuel and the maintenance of vehicles. There are also said to be insufficient funds to feed migrants currently housed in reception centers.