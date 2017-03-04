Greek police reel in nationwide ring of loan sharks

Six suspects were arrested over the weekend as police in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, dismantled a usury racket.

Police said they arrested five Greeks and one Bulgarian national during separate operations in Ioannina, Arta, Thessaloniki, Xylokastro and Vrachati in the Peloponnese.

The alleged ringleader is also under arrest, authorities said.

Police have also confiscated an unidentified amount of cash and gold in connection with the case.

The operation is ongoing.