Girl, 14, killed in Imathia road accident

A 14-year-old girl was killed Friday night in a road accident in Alexandreia, Imathia, in northern Greece, police said.

The incident, which took place at 8 p.m. on Friday, occurred when the 18-year-old driver lost control of his car and rammed into the victim.

The girl was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Police arrested the driver, who was found driving without a license.

The identities of the 18-year-old and the victim have not been made public.

