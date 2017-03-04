Girl, 14, killed in Imathia road accident
Online
A 14-year-old girl was killed Friday night in a road accident in Alexandreia, Imathia, in northern Greece, police said.
The incident, which took place at 8 p.m. on Friday, occurred when the 18-year-old driver lost control of his car and rammed into the victim.
The girl was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
Police arrested the driver, who was found driving without a license.
The identities of the 18-year-old and the victim have not been made public.