Teacher on Crete gets 54-year sentence for child abuse

A 53-year-old teacher who molested an 8-year-old girl on the island of Crete has been sentenced to 54 years in prison.



The 53-year-old was arrested in February after a report by the girl’s parents.

Another 13 cases emerged after that.

The Ierapetra court found him guilty in a total of four cases. He is expected to serve 25 years.

The verdict cannot be suspended on appeal.