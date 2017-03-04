Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi won gold at the European Indoor Championship in Belgrade at the women’s pole-vault final on Saturday, while triple-jump champion Voula Papachristou landed bronze. They have taken Greece’s medal tally to three, one day before the completion of the event.

Stefanidi began her final with a failed effort at 4.55 meters, but went on to clear 4.85 meters (which is the best effort in Eurtope so far this season), making no mistake in all of her jumps in between. She then tried 4.91 meters for a new national record, but she could not make it.

The 27-year-old was 10 centimeters above her closest rival, to add the European Indoor gold to the Outdoor gold of last year and the Olympic gold in August.

Earlier in the evening Papachristou could do no better than third in the triple-jump final, with her best effort measuring 14.24 meters. That was her best jump for this season.