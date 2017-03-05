MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias goes to Brussels to participate in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council.

The Greek food and drink exhibition Foodex opens at Syntagma metro station. To Wednesday. (Info: foodex.verticom.gr)

Listed company Alpha Trust Andromeda presents its 2016 financial results.

TUESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a conference titled “Human Capital, Employability, Competitiveness: A Triple Win from Working Together” at Cotsen Hall (American School of Classical Studies, 54 Souidias, Athens) from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (Info: 210.699.3559, www.amcham.gr)

The mayors of the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos visit European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos in Brussels.

The Recruitment Conference 2017, titled “Recruitment: Trends and Strategies,” takes place at Gazarte (32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, aggeliki.korre@gmail.com)

Asini Publications and the Industrial Gas Museum hold a public debate titled “1917-2017: A Century of Education Reforms,” with the participation of Education Minister Costas Gavroglou and some of his predecessors. Starts at 6.30 p.m. at InnovAthens, at Technopolis in Gazi, Athens. (Info: www.asini.gr)

Greece first International Beer Conference takes place at Maroussi Plaza (3 Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: beerbartenderawards.gr)

Athens-listed Dromeas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The ESO Interior Design Conference takes place at the Onassis Cultural Center (107 Syngrou, Athens) for a sixth consecutive year. (Info: www.esw.gr)

A Brand Building and Strengthening seminar will take place at the Grand Hotel Palace in Thessaloniki. Iit will be repeated in Athens on March 13. (Info: www.aptraining.gr)

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras participates in the European Council of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. To Friday.

OPAP betting agencies begin a 48-hour strike.

AgroThessaly, the 11th Panhellenic exhibition of farming and agriculture, takes place at the indoor market in Neapoli, Larissa. To Sunday. (Info: agrothessaly.helexpo.gr)

FRIDAY

The Economist Conferences organizes the 3rd Agricultural Business Summit titled “Harvesting for Growth?” at the Porto Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, with the participation of European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and Greece’s Rural Development Minister Vangelis Apostolou. (Info: 210.940.8750)

The Image+Tech Expo opens at the Helexpo Center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: www.imageandtech.gr)

Listed firm Dionic holds a general shareholders meeting.

SATURDAY

Oenorama 17, the biggest exhibition of Greek wines in the world, opens at Zappeion in central Athens. To March 13, when Athens Wine Week begins. (Info: www.oenorama.com)

The 12th PhotoVision exhibition and the 1st Hi-Tech Expo open at the Faliro Sports Hall, Palaio Faliro, Athens. To March 13. (www.photovision.gr)

The Spring Home 2017 (Anixiatiki Katoikia) exhibition opens at the Olympic Fencing Center at Elliniko, southern Athens. To March 19. (Info: www.katoikia.eu)

RISE, a conference focused on careers and entrepreneurship, opens at Athens College (2 Constantinoupoleos, Psychico). To Sunday. (Info: ampoumpousis@hotmail.com)

Vergina, the gifts and tourism products exhibition, is scheduled to open at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To March 13. (Info: www.ektheseis-vergina.gr)