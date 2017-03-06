Poll gives conservatives 14-percent lead over leftist SYRIZA

New Democracy enjoyed a clear 14-percent lead of ruling SYRIZA in a public opinion poll published on Sunday, with 33 percent of respondents saying their would vote for the conservatives and 19 percent rooting for the incumbent party.

The poll conducted by Prorata for Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper put the Greek Communist Party (KKE) in third place with 10 percent and socialist PASOK in fourth with 9 percent, followed by Golden Dawn (9 percent), Potami (8 percent), Union of Centrists (7 percent), Sailing for Freedom (6 percent), and junior coalition partner Independent Greeks and Popular Unity at 4 percent.

The poll also found that four in 10 respondents who voted for SYRIZA in the last elections said it is very unlikely that they would do so again.

It is noted that the poll measured “potential electoral influence” of the political parties and gauged the voting intention of respondents who stated to a degree of 50 percent or above in favor of one party. Some respondents opted for more than one preference.