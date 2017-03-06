Alabama graduate Trevor Releford scored 21 points for Kolossos at Lefkada.

Kolossos Rhodes has staked a fresh claim for a top-four finish in the Basket League while all but sending Doxa Lefkadas to the second division, in another weekend of tight and spectacular games in the Greek championship. League leaders Olympiakos and Panathinaikos marched on without any problems.

The thrilling game at Lefkada on Saturday ended with Kolossos winning 62-61 as Trevor Releford scored 21 points to exceed 600 in his two seasons with the Rhodes club. He now has 612 points in 46 games.

Kolossos has risen to joint fourth at the table, alongside PAOK and Aris. PAOK faced a stiff challenge at home by Trikala, but eventually won 97-86, while Aris went down 70-54 at Panathinaikos.

Olympiakos – even without Vassilis Spanoulis and Costas Papanikolaou – scored its biggest win in the league this season downing Lavrio 84-52 and AEK overcame ambitious Promitheas at Patra with an 86-67 score.

Promitheas’s crosstown rival Apollon is in deep relegation trouble after suffering a 71-67 reverse at Korivos Amaliadas, staying one point behind new boys Kymi who went down 84-73 at Rethymno.

Olympiakos and Panathinaikos is on 39 points, AEK has 36, PAOK, Aris and Kolossos are level on 31, Rethymno has 29, Promitheas and Trikala are joint eighth with 28 (the top eight enter the play-offs), Korivos and Lavrio are joint 10th on 27, Kymi is on 26 and the drop zone contains Apollon with 25 and Doxa with 23 points.