Greece turning a page, poised to show strong growth, says PM

TAGS: Politics, Economy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the economy of the country was turning a page, and poised to show “exceptionally high” rates of growth this year.

Tsipras, whose government is still negotiating reforms with lenders under terms of a multi-billion euro bailout agreement, said a national growth strategy was needed for the country.

“It is clear that no matter how they may want to stall negotiations at a technical level, there is no turning back. Greece has already turned a page,” Tsipras told a cabinet meeting, in an indirect reference to lenders.

