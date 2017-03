The Danish Institute in Athens presents free screenings of critically acclaimed Danish productions. The selection on Tuesday, March 7, is Susanne Bier's “In a Better World,” an Oscar-winning drama thriller about the dynamic between two fathers and their sons when the families come together. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and will be in Danish with English subtitles.

Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka, tel 210.324.4644, www.diathens.gr