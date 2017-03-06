Masked protesters hijack pupils’ rally in Athens

A masked protester lobs a petrol bomb at the Parliament building Monday during a demonstration organized by pupils in central Athens to protest planned reforms to the Greek education system and spending cuts imposed on schools as part of a broader belt-tightening program demanded by Greece’s international creditors. Cutbacks to the education sector have resulted in the merging of some schools with others and to layoffs among teachers who have also taken to the streets in protest in recent months. [EPA/Yannis Kolesidis]