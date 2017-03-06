Siemens trial put off again, expected to run until 2020

The trial of dozens of suspects in the Siemens cash-for-contracts scandal was postponed again Monday, until March 15, after OTE telecom and the Greek state lodged appeals to seek damages.

Another appeal was lodged by former SYRIZA MP and ex-speaker of Parliament Zoe Constantopoulou on behalf of a citizens’ movement called “Justice for All.” Constantopoulou described the Siemens affair as “the scandal of all scandals.”

The case first went to court last summer, some 10 years after authorities launched a probe into claims that Siemens’s Greek branch bribed politicians for state contracts. The trial is expected to run until 2020.