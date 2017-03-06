Suspected Athens cabbie attacker being questioned

A 24-year-old man alleged to be behind a series of muggings on taxi drivers in the western Athens suburb of Aghia Varvara was being questioned by police on Monday while another suspect, also aged 24, was being sought in connection with the same attacks.

The pair face charges of belonging to a criminal organization, robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

According to police, the two men allegedly flagged down taxis in different parts of Attica, citing their destination as Aghia Varvara before leading the cabbies to remote areas where they would threaten them with knives and steal cash and valuables.