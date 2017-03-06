Two Athens metro stations to be closed Tuesday through Thursday

Peristeri station on Line 2 of the Athens metro and Kerameikos station on Line 3 are to remain closed on Tuesday through Thursday as part of ongoing work to install ticket barriers in a bid to crack down on fare dodging.

Transport authorities have closed several stations on and off over the past few weeks so that upgrading can get under way.

Ongoing efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport system with the introduction of electronic systems are being undercut by vandals attacking ticket validation machines on buses and newly installed barriers at metro and train stations on an almost daily basis.