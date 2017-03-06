Investors see franchising as way out of crisis

Investments in franchising in the period from 2013 to 2016 amounted to 90 million euros, with 700 new contracts signed, according to a survey conducted by KEM. The figures show that the model offers a way out of the crisis for entrepreneurship in Greece.

The area that saw the greatest investor interest was food and catering (34.2 percent), followed by services (20.2 percent) and health and beauty (13.6 percent). Apparel and accessories accounted for 8.77 percent.

The survey showed that the bulk of respondents (77.23 percent) were either able to or intended to invest up to 100,000 euros. A total of 13.86 percent intended to invest up to 200,000 euros and 3.96 percent between 200,000 and 300,000 euros. One in 20 (4.95 percent) said they could invest more than 300,000 euros.

Most participating investors (65.09 percent) expressed their interest in entering an agreement as franchisees. A significant rate of 21.7 percent responded that they would like to operate as master franchisees, importing a foreign brand to Greece, while 13.21 percent said they were interested in developing their own brand through franchising, or becoming franchisors.