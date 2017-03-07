A tender for the concession of Alexandroupoli Port Authority (OLA SA) will be announced during the course of this year according to state privatization fund TAIPED’s asset development plan.

The process is expected to start with the hiring of consultants, followed by an international invitation for expressions of interest. TAIPED management sources tell Kathimerini that the aim is to set a deadline within 2017 for the submission of binding bids.

The project, along with the rest of the plan, has to be approved by the inner cabinet first.