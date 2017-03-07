Citizens invited to complete questionnaire on constitutional review

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is on Tuesday to address a special parliamentary committee overseeing a government initiative for a review of the Greek Constitution.

The process is currently in the phase of public consultation, with citizens invited to share their views on six key topics through the committee’s website, www.syntagma-dialogos.gov.gr.

Citizens need to log on through the Taxis Net system to complete the questionnaire, which takes an estimated 20 minutes and covers topics such as institutional reform, transparency and oversight, relations between church and state, collective freedoms and rights, and issues like environment, culture, etc. All information regarding gender, age and place of resident will be used by the committee for statistical purposes and will remain confidential.

Once the public consultation process has been completed, the committee will be turning to scientific and social representatives from around the country in order to hear their views on the issues.

The committee is expected to present its recommendations in September.