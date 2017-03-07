Police exchange fire with would-be safe robbers

Police in Athens in the early hours of Tuesday exchanged fire with a group of men believed to be behind a string of safe robberies at industrial facilities around Attica and Viotia.

The incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. as officers of the OPKE squad tried to question the passengers of a car in Ano Liosia, northern Athens, following an attempted break-in at a pharmaceutical company.

It was not clear how many people were in the vehicle, which bore the company’s logo, but police on Tuesday said they came out of the car shooting and ran off before they could be apprehended.

Investigators believe the would-be safe robbers to be part of the same gang responsible for a spate of similar break-ins at industrial and storage facilities around the capital and in the neighboring prefecture of Viotia.