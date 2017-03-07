African Cinema | Athens & Thessaloniki | March 9-15 & 16-22

The Greek Film Archive presents the 6th African Film Week, with screenings to take place at its premises in Athens and also, for the first time, at Thessaloniki’s Olympion Cinema, from March 9-15 and 16-22 respectively. The free-entrance festival has been organized in cooperation with the embassies and consulates representing African countries in Greece, with selections from Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.360.9695, www.tainiothiki.gr;

Olympion, 10 Aristotelous Square, tel 2310.378.404