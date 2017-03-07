Tsipras hails Greek medalists, says athletes need support

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen at Maximos Mansion in Athens Tuesday with athletes who represented Greece at the 34th European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, including pole vaulters Katerina Stefanidi and Constantinos Filippidis and triple-jumper Voula Papachristou. Stefanidi took gold after jumping 4.85 meters, Filippidis beat his own national record to win silver with a jump of 5.85 m while Papachristou landed bronze after clearing 14.47 m. Tsipras congratulated the medalists and said more must be done to support young athletes in Greece. [Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi]