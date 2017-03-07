Seamen save 113 migrants off Paxos

The crew of a Maltese-flagged cargo ship on Tuesday came to the rescue of 113 migrants whose smuggling boat had foundered in the Ionian Sea close to the island of Paxos.



The crew of the cargo vessel helped the migrants after their boat ran into trouble some 32 nautical miles west of Paxos.

The migrants were to be transferred to a reception center in Patra. They were said to be in good health.