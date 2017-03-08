COMMENT |

 

Political will

COMMENT

One hopes that the gloomy reality will scare Greece’s leftist-led coalition government into overcoming its ideological fixations and political inhibitions that have been putting the brakes on the completion of the second review of the country’s third international bailout.

A review on the bailout progress has dragged on for months and the delay has already caused a great deal of damage to the Greek economy.

Failure to complete the process by May, a deadline set by several government officials, will mean that Greece will find it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to return to growth. Meanwhile Greece’s lending institutions will find themselves in a very difficult position.

There is no doubt that what Athens needs right now is strong political will to break the deadlock with foreign creditors.

