ATHEX: Mixed session at local bourse

Greeks stocks presented a mixed picture on Tuesday as news that progress in the review talks should keep the creditors’ mission in Athens for a few more days offset the impact of Monday’s economic contraction data for the last quarter of 2016.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 643.16 points, shedding 0.05 percent from Monday’s 643.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.06 percent to 1,718.33 points, but small-caps gave up 1.56 percent.

Banks declined 0.28 percent, but blue chips were kept afloat thanks to Viohalco (up 2.22 percent), Lamda Development (1.76 percent) and METKA (1.46 percent). Meanwhile, Piraeus Bank dropped 1.14 percent and Public Power Corporation fell 1.09 percent.

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 45 showed losses and 33 closed unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 30 sessions, amounting to 25.3 million euros, down from Monday’s 29.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.09 percent to close at 65.85 points.