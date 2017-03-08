Two metro stations to stay closed Wednesday, Thursday

Peristeri station on Line 2 of the Athens metro and Kerameikos station on Line 3 are to remain closed Wednesday and Thursday as part of ongoing work to install ticket barriers in a bid to crack down on fare dodging.

Transport authorities have closed several stations on and off over the past few weeks so that upgrading can get under way.

A series of attacks by unidentified vandals who have smashed ticket validation machines on buses and newly installed barriers at metro and train stations has undermined efforts to crack down on fare dodgers on the public transport network with the introduction on an electronic system.