Greece near technical agreement with creditors, gov’t spokesman says

Greece is near a technical agreement with creditors regarding fiscal measures until 2018, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos has said.



Speaking on Skai radio Wednesday, Tzanakopoulos said that a technical agreement could be reached before March 20, when eurozone finance ministers are next due to meet.



Asked whether the two sides had reached a compromise on the 3.6-billion-euro package of fiscal measures for after 2018 demanded by the country's creditors, the government spokesman said that there has been convergence regarding the substance of the interventions.



He added that a compromise was still elusive on labor issues.