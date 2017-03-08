Moderate earthquake shakes Crete
Online
An earthquake measuring 4.4 Richter struck off the northwestern coast of the island of Crete at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
An earthquake measuring 4.4 Richter struck off the northwestern coast of the island of Crete at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The quake’s epicenter was about 44 kilometers north of Rethymno.
Greece is often rattled by quakes at sea, most of which do not cause any serious damage.