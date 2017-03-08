New center-right party launched

A new center-right political party, seen as having close ties to the so-called Karamanlis faction within New Democracy opposition, was launched Tuesday.

The manifesto of the new party, calling itself the Network of Greek Radicals, was signed by Savvas Tsitouridis and Nikos Tsiartsionis, both of whom served as ministers in the conservative government of Costas Karamanlis between 2004-2009.

Tuesday’s launch took place on the thirteenth anniversary of Karamanlis’s election victory on March 7, 2004.

The new party wants to make “an active and substantial contribution to an open and organized consultation aimed at shaping a national plan to overcome the crisis,” its manifesto said.