Amendment on reimbursement of broadcasting fees submitted in Parliament

Greece’s left-led administration on Wednesday submitted an amendment in Parliament laying out the details for the reimbursement of some 85 million euros paid as first instalment by private TV stations for the acquisition of national broadcasting licenses following last year’s state-supervised auction.

A court later ruled that the process adopted by the government was in violation of the Constitution.

The amendment stipulates that the reimbursment will be offset against existing debts to the state or social security organizations.