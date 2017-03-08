Suspected usury gang mastermind remanded

A magistrate remanded a 65-year-old man from Attica in custody on Wednesday on allegations that he was the head of a usury ring in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.

Another five people who were arrested at the same time as the main suspect were bailed.

They are accused of being members of a criminal gang, usury, blackmail and money laundering.

During the raid on the alleged mastermind’s home in Pikermi, northeastern Attica, police found more than 600,000 euros in cash, four gold bars and various other valuables.