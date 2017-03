Greek MPs on Wednesday approved an amendment paving the way for the reimbursement of some 85 million euros paid as a first installment to the state by private TV stations for the acquisition of national broadcasting licenses following last year’s government-supervised auction.

Later last year, a court ruled that the process followed by the government was in violation of Greece’s Constitution.

Backing the amendment on Wednesday, opposition parties accused the government of arrogance and an insolence in ignoring the provisions of the Constitution when it pressed ahead with the competition last year, effectively bypassing the independent National Broadcasting Council (ESR).

ESR is to oversee a new competition for private licenses.