ATHEX: Benchmark turnaround pared back

The benchmark of the Greek bourse halted its four-session losing streak and rose by almost 1 percent on Wednesday. Its gains were curtailed in the closing auctions when many traders chose to cash in the day’s gains, likely recalling how short-lived the recent bursts of optimism regarding the course of the bailout review have proved.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 649.31 points, adding 0.96 percent to Tuesday’s 643.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.82 percent to 1,732.48 points.

The banks index grew 1.43 percent, with Eurobank rising 1.82 percent, Piraeus increasing 1.72 percent, National improving 1.27 percent and Alpha rising 1.19 percent. Ellaktor stood out with its 9.73 percent jump, ahead of GEK Terna and Terna Energy, which advanced 5.91 percent and 4.30 percent respectively. Jumbo slid 1.11 percent.

In total 66 stocks registered gains, 43 took losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 25.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange climbed 0.18 percent to close at 65.97 points.