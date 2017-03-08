Greece is set to experience a recovery in its tourism revenues this year after the notable decline registered in 2016, while it is also poised to chalk up a new record in international arrivals, according to the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), Andreas Andreadis.

Speaking on the fringes of the ITB international tourism exhibition in Berlin on Wednesday, Andreadis noted that, “including cruise traffic, which is expected to be 20 percent less than last year due to the geopolitics in the southeastern Mediterranean, arrivals are projected to reach 28 million this year, provided that road arrivals remain stable.”

The SETE chief said this estimate includes data from the ITB fair, the addition of 1.5 million air seats to Greece (more than 500,000 to Athens and 958,043 to other Greek destinations) for 2017, and the projected increase in the air seat occupancy rate.

If cruise passenger arrivals are not included, the figure is anticipated to reach 26 million visitors, up from 24.8 million in 2016.



Revenues are projected to rise from 14.1 billion euros last year to 14.2 billion, matching the record level registered in 2015.

