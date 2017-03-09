BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Spain’s Puig buys majority stake in Apivita cosmetics company

Spanish fashion and fragrance firm Puig SA has bought a majority stake in Apivita, a Greece-based cosmetics company, according to reports Thursday.

The full details of the deal have not yet been made known.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 