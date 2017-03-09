Greece very close to staff-level agreement, gov’t spokesman says

Athens aims to have concluded talks on a technical-level agreement with creditors by the March 20 Eurorgoup meeting, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said during a press briefing Thursday.



Tzanakopoulos added that the SYRIZA-led administration wanted to bridge remaining differences regarding the post-2019 fiscal policy mix by the same date.

“For the first time in eight years we are very close to a comprehensive solution which will not just defer the problem to another time, but actually create the conditions for a final end to the memorandums and outside supervision,” he said.

In the same briefing, Tzanakopoulos slammed New Democracy over its stance on the pending bailout review saying it had proved to be “short-sighted and irresponsible.”