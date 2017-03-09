Game Unconference | Athens | March 10

Applications are still open for participation in Game_Unconference at the Goethe Institute on Friday, March 10, where bloggers, gamers and pundits will come together to talk, play and discuss creative new ideas. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a talk by Thorsten Wiedemann, artistic director of Berlin’s A MAZE festival, as well as a presentation of games developed by Story Makers Game Jam. To book a place, log on to www.goethe.de/ins/gr.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1100