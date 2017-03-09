Visual Anthropology Summer School | Athens | July 1-23

The Netherlands Institute in Athens, the Athens Ethnographic Film Festival, the Department of Social and Cultural Anthropology at VU Amsterdam, in cooperation with the Ethnographic Laboratory of Panteion University, are organizing an intensive summer school on visual anthropology in collaboration with Dutch and Greek universities for the third year in a row. The course will take place from July 1 to 23, and can accept just 30 applicants from outstanding last-year BA, master and first-year PhD students in social/political sciences, humanities and fine arts. Students can apply by filling in an application form (available at www.ethnofest.gr) and sending it along with a motivation letter on “Visual Ethnography of Cityscapes” to Dr Tryfon Bampilis at nia@nia.gr before April 28. Successful applicants will be notified by May 15.