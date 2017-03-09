Greek Forests | Athens | To July 9

The Goulandris Natural History Museum and the Greek Biotope / Wetland Center are raising awareness on the need to protect the environment and important habitats with the exhibition “Greek Forests, Green Destinations” at Athens International Airport. The exhibition, which includes stunning photographs of wildlife sanctuaries and green treasures such as the Elatia forest of spruce, beech, Scots pine and fir in southern Drama, northern Greece, and the palm forest of Vai on Crete, runs through July 9 at the gallery on the airport's departure level.

Athens International Airport, www.aia.gr