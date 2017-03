The UN Refugee Agency and the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival have organized a cookout at Warehouse A in the port complex on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

In the special event dubbed “Food Uniting People #With Refugees,” four Iraqi Yazidis and four Syrians from northern Greece’s Volvi and Alexandria refugee camps will be cooking up and serving traditional dishes such as tava, quzi, falafel and kubeh.