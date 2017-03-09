NEWS |

 
SDOE arrests five over contraband, doctored alcohol

Officers of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) on Thursday confiscated hundreds of bottles of contraband alcohol from a wholesaler based in Peristeri, western Athens, and arrested five people believed to have been involved in an illicit racket selling doctored alcohol.

A total of 1,424 bottles, all bearing forged labels, were seized from a warehouse in Peristeri.

Officers found substances that are believed to have been used to color and flavor alcohol.

A subsequent raid on another warehouse led to the confiscation of another 6,384 bottles of contraband alcohol.

