Court rules hospital chiefs’ dismissal was not justified

In a ruling made public on Thursday, the Council of State upheld appeals against decisions by the Health Ministry in 2015 to dismiss directors and managers at Greek state hospitals.

Out of 71 directors and managers at hospitals who were evaluated by the ministry in 2015, the year that the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition took power, 59 were dismissed.

The court upheld appeals lodged by 10 of those employees, deeming that the evaluations that were carried out did not justify their dismissal.